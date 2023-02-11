Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CM. Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.30.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of CM opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $65.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average is $45.70.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.