Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Short Interest Update

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the January 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENDTF remained flat at C$10.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.85. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$8.75 and a 1 year high of C$11.89. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0744 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 8.67%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.05%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

