Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cantaloupe to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Cantaloupe Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.95 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

In other Cantaloupe news, CFO Scott Matthew Stewart bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 12,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,930.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Matthew Stewart bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 32,075 shares of company stock valued at $129,324 in the last 90 days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cantaloupe

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLP. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,856,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 751,879 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cantaloupe by 33.3% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Cantaloupe by 58.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 566,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 209,927 shares in the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP boosted its stake in Cantaloupe by 26.6% in the third quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 888,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 186,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cantaloupe by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,210,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,739,000 after buying an additional 126,387 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a digital payments and software services company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The firm focuses on transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management.

