Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $65.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NET. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cloudflare from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cloudflare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.36.
Cloudflare Price Performance
NET stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.17 and a beta of 1.06. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $132.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
