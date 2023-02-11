Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Up 195.1% in January

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 195.1% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Capgemini Trading Down 1.8 %

OTCMKTS CGEMY opened at $39.21 on Friday. Capgemini has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $45.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CGEMY shares. HSBC cut shares of Capgemini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Capgemini from €230.00 ($247.31) to €200.00 ($215.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Capgemini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Capgemini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capgemini currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.20.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE engages in the provision of cloud, data, artificial intelligence, connectivity, software, and digital engineering and platforms. It operates through the following geographical segments: Rest of Europe; North America; France; the United Kingdom and Ireland; and Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

