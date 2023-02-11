Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Barclays

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CPRI. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.13.

NYSE CPRI opened at $49.85 on Friday. Capri has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.02.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Capri by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after acquiring an additional 102,439 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

