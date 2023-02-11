Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.10-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.56 billion-$5.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.72 billion. Capri also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.40-$6.40 EPS.

Capri Stock Performance

CPRI traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,359,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average is $52.02. Capri has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $71.17.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capri declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Capri from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Institutional Trading of Capri

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 42.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 65.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.