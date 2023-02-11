Carole Ho Sells 1,521 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) insider Carole Ho sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $46,968.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,564,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Carole Ho also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 9th, Carole Ho sold 1,459 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $41,552.32.
- On Friday, January 6th, Carole Ho sold 1,451 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $41,600.17.
- On Wednesday, January 4th, Carole Ho sold 2,913 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total value of $83,573.97.
NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $29.13 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $39.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.45.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. State Street Corp increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,108,000 after purchasing an additional 799,221 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,992,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,427,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,119,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,472,000 after purchasing an additional 404,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 813.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 260,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 232,085 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
