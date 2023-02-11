Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

CRRFY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Carrefour from €21.00 ($22.58) to €17.50 ($18.82) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Carrefour from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from €22.00 ($23.66) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Carrefour from €20.00 ($21.51) to €19.00 ($20.43) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Carrefour Stock Performance

Shares of Carrefour stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. Carrefour has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded by Marcel Fournier on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Massy, France.

