Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 763,500 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the January 15th total of 1,489,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,635.0 days.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CSIOF opened at $10.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

