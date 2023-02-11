Casper Achieves Market Cap of $414.94 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 10th. Casper has a total market cap of $414.94 million and approximately $12.31 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Casper has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Casper Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,492,010,295 coins and its circulating supply is 10,739,981,750 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,489,845,163 with 10,737,958,303 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03881745 USD and is down -5.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $14,091,942.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

