Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Insider Acquires $15,000.00 in Stock

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Rating) insider Jay O. Wright bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,286,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,354.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Castellum Price Performance

Shares of Castellum stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. Castellum, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Castellum

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Castellum in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castellum in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castellum in the 4th quarter worth $94,000.

Castellum, Inc is a technology firm which is engaged in the development of strategic acquisitions in cyber security, information technology, information warfare, electronic warfare, software engineering, data analytics and program support. The company was founded by Jean Machetel Ekobo in September 2010 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

