Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $58.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Catalent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Catalent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.30.

Catalent stock opened at $70.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average is $68.45. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Catalent during the third quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Catalent in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

