Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) General Counsel Suzette M. Long Sells 8,000 Shares

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE CAT opened at $247.67 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

