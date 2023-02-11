Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

BATS CBOE opened at $126.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.44. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

