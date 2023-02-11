CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $92.03 million and $6.06 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010125 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031778 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00047192 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001899 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00019681 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00220079 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002957 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.11428558 USD and is up 2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $7,273,662.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

