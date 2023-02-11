Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CLRB. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Cellectar Biosciences Price Performance
CLRB stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.17. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $7.90.
Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.
