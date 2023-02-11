Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.62

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.62 ($0.52) and traded as high as GBX 53 ($0.64). Centaur Media shares last traded at GBX 53 ($0.64), with a volume of 153,633 shares changing hands.

Centaur Media Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £76.37 million and a P/E ratio of 2,600.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 45.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 43.65.

Centaur Media Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.06%. This is a boost from Centaur Media’s previous dividend of $0.50. Centaur Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Centaur Media Company Profile

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Design Week, Creative Review, Really B2B, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

