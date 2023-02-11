Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Loop Capital

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Argus increased their price target on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Centene from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.39.

Centene Stock Performance

Centene stock opened at $72.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.00 and its 200 day moving average is $83.36. Centene has a twelve month low of $68.73 and a twelve month high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 1,401.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Centene by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Centene by 104.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Centene by 10.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Articles

