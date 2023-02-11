Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Trading Down 5.1%

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.29. 9,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 24,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Centogene in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

Get Centogene alerts:

Centogene Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centogene

Centogene ( NASDAQ:CNTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 188.60% and a negative net margin of 52.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centogene will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Centogene stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,377,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 8.78% of Centogene worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Centogene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.