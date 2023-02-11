Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.65. 125,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.68. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $33.69 and a one year high of $44.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.09.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $707.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

A number of research firms have commented on CENTA. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Central Garden & Pet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.25.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $131,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 262.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.