Central Pattana Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPNNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Central Pattana Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPNNF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 90.8% from the January 15th total of 267,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Central Pattana Public Stock Performance

Shares of CPNNF opened at C$1.80 on Friday. Central Pattana Public has a 12 month low of C$1.80 and a 12 month high of C$1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.80.

Get Central Pattana Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Central Pattana Public from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.10 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

About Central Pattana Public

Central Pattana Public Company Limited invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in Thailand. It develops and rents shopping centers, office buildings, condominiums, and residential buildings; offers property management consulting and corporate services; and sells land, houses, and condominium units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pattana Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pattana Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.