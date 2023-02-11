Centrifuge (CFG) Price Tops $0.25

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001174 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $15.29 million and $529,396.34 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.25968093 USD and is down -3.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $637,894.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

