Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Christopher R. Armstrong Sells 3,902 Shares

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $302,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Ceridian HCM Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of CDAY stock opened at $76.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.69 and a beta of 1.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.64.
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.
