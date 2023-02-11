Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Christopher R. Armstrong Sells 3,902 Shares

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $302,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ceridian HCM Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $76.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

About Ceridian HCM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

