CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($112.90) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CWC. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($110.75) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €95.00 ($102.15) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of CWC stock opened at €92.20 ($99.14) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €92.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.10. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €69.90 ($75.16) and a 1 year high of €131.40 ($141.29). The firm has a market cap of $663.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83.

About CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

