Chain (XCN) Market Capitalization Reaches $260.12 Million

Chain (XCN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. During the last seven days, Chain has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Chain has a total market capitalization of $260.12 million and approximately $35.70 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chain Profile

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. Chain’s official message board is medium.com/onyxprotocol. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chain’s official website is onyx.org.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

