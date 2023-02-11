Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Down 84.1% in January

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the January 15th total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTHR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Trading of Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 82,148 shares in the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ CTHR traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 69,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,052. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.93.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Research analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

