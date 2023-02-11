Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 714.3% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $486.86.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $396.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $369.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $615.60.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

