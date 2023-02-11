Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Gordon Haskett cut Cheesecake Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut Cheesecake Factory from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut Cheesecake Factory from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.44.

CAKE stock opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,385,000 after acquiring an additional 107,399 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,372,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,479,000 after purchasing an additional 180,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,751,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,337,000 after buying an additional 62,564 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,913,000 after purchasing an additional 868,460 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

