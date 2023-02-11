Chemours (NYSE:CC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-4.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06.

Chemours Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Chemours stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $34.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,259,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,306. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Chemours has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Chemours’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have commented on CC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemours from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Chemours by 8.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 21.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Chemours by 45.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chemours by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.