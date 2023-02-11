Chia (XCH) Price Tops $41.40 on Major Exchanges

Chia (XCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Chia has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Chia has a market capitalization of $267.97 million and approximately $7.86 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia coin can now be bought for approximately $41.40 or 0.00190709 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.94 or 0.00432938 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,222.49 or 0.28678623 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chia Coin Profile

Chia was first traded on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,472,138 coins and its circulating supply is 6,472,532 coins. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

