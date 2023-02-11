Chiliz (CHZ) Achieves Market Cap of $908.88 Million

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges. Chiliz has a total market cap of $908.88 million and approximately $109.23 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,663,503,543 tokens. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

