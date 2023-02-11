China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Update

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of CIADY opened at $47.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.11. China Mengniu Dairy has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $65.28.

Get China Mengniu Dairy alerts:

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.

Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.