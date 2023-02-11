Christopher Heery Sells 6,966 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Heery sold 6,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $214,343.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,673.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, February 3rd, Christopher Heery sold 1,255 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $44,063.05.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Christopher Heery sold 2,500 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $77,775.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Christopher Heery sold 12,500 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $375,375.00.

ACLX opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -0.68. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.25. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Arcellx by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Arcellx by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Arcellx to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arcellx from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Arcellx from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arcellx from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

