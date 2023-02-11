Chromia (CHR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $24.43 Million

Chromia (CHR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000867 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a market capitalization of $129.20 million and approximately $24.43 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002503 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.00433394 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000111 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,223.34 or 0.28708832 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000195 BTC.
About Chromia
Chromia’s genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 690,499,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,549,902 tokens. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Chromia Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.
