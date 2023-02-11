CIBC Cuts MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$24.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Pi Financial lowered MAG Silver from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cormark dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$24.31.

Shares of MAG stock opened at C$17.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.29. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$13.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 26.20.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 1.1794441 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 16,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.07, for a total value of C$354,827.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,256,488.14. In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 16,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.07, for a total value of C$354,827.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,256,488.14. Also, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 26,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total value of C$534,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,221,182. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,310.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

