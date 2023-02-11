Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 141.3% from the January 15th total of 725,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.
NASDAQ CDTX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.63. 1,166,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,220,518. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $116.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.49.
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
