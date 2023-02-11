Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 141.3% from the January 15th total of 725,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CDTX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.63. 1,166,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,220,518. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $116.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

About Cidara Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 25.9% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 37,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

