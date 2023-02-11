Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Cidara Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics
About Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.