Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 635,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 31.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

