CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 338,600 shares, a decrease of 74.7% from the January 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 577,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CINC shares. Oppenheimer downgraded CinCor Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays downgraded CinCor Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CinCor Pharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on CinCor Pharma from $73.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CinCor Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CINC. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma during the third quarter worth $26,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CinCor Pharma by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in CinCor Pharma by 292.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at $87,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CINC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,874. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.43. CinCor Pharma has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $43.15.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

