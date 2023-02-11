Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Upgraded by HC Wainwright to Buy

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $1.50.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. Cipher Mining has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $3.94.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

In other news, CEO Tyler Page sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,120,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,903.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 32.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,020,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 736,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 19.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 118,287 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 30.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 544,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 127,088 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cipher Mining by 2,630.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 377,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cipher Mining by 244.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 240,466 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.