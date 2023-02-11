Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Trading 3.4% Higher

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Rating) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $18.20. Approximately 501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Citizens Financial Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.99.

Citizens Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. Citizens Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.81%.

About Citizens Financial

Citizens Financial Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of financial services. It also offers retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services, as well as, deposit, trust, and brokerage services. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Elkins, WV.

