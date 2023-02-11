City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.06

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and traded as high as $6.32. City Developments shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 6,562 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HSBC downgraded City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.
City Developments Stock Up 2.8 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82.
About City Developments
City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on City Developments (CDEVY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.