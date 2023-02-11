City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.06

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and traded as high as $6.32. City Developments shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 6,562 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC downgraded City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Get City Developments alerts:

City Developments Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82.

About City Developments

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.