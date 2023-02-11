Civista Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.
Civista Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Civista Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Civista Bancshares to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.
Civista Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $343.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average is $22.10. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $24.90.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after buying an additional 46,686 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 342.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 37,023 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,256 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 28,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.
Civista Bancshares Company Profile
Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.
