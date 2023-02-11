Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $73.06

Shares of Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$73.06 and traded as high as C$75.10. Clairvest Group shares last traded at C$75.10, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.

Clairvest Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 3.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$73.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$72.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$71.76 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clairvest Group Company Profile

In other Clairvest Group news, Senior Officer Angus Cole purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$72.50 per share, with a total value of C$181,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 71,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,198,250. In related news, Director John Robert Barnett bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$74.22 per share, with a total value of C$111,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,070,600. Also, Senior Officer Angus Cole acquired 2,500 shares of Clairvest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$72.50 per share, with a total value of C$181,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 71,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,198,250. Insiders have acquired 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $331,165 over the last quarter.

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid-market, growth equity investments, growth capital, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, facility services, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, food, beverage and co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, residential HVAC services, healthcare services, multiunit healthcare, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial distribution and services, information technology and information services, media and marketing, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

