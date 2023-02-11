Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $73.06

Shares of Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$73.06 and traded as high as C$75.10. Clairvest Group shares last traded at C$75.10, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.
Clairvest Group Trading Up 0.9 %
The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 3.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$73.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$72.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$71.76 million during the quarter.
Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid-market, growth equity investments, growth capital, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, facility services, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, food, beverage and co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, residential HVAC services, healthcare services, multiunit healthcare, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial distribution and services, information technology and information services, media and marketing, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.
