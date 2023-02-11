Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Update

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Clarkson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clarkson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Clarkson Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CKNHF opened at $38.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.65. Clarkson has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $49.75.

About Clarkson

Clarkson Plc engages in the provision of integrated shipping services. It operates through the following segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment refers to services provided to ship-owners and charterers in the transportation by sea of a wide range of cargoes. The Financial segment renders services in investment banking, specializing in the maritime, oil services, and natural resources sectors.

