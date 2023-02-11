Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Short Interest Down 48.5% in January

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 668,900 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the January 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of CLVR remained flat at $0.42 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 169,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,522. Clever Leaves has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative net margin of 352.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Clever Leaves from $4.30 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.80 price objective on shares of Clever Leaves in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Clever Leaves from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Clever Leaves by 1,531.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,138,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,623 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clever Leaves by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 196,531 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Clever Leaves by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

