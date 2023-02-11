Clover Finance (CLV) Market Cap Tops $70.65 Million

Clover Finance (CLV) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $70.65 million and $674,882.53 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Clover Finance has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Clover Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0707 or 0.00000326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.74 or 0.00432298 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,209.65 or 0.28636230 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance launched on May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns."

