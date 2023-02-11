Clover Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $71.70 Million (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One Clover Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0717 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $71.70 million and $80,247.35 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance’s genesis date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

