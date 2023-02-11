CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Up 346.1% in January

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 997,000 shares, a growth of 346.1% from the January 15th total of 223,500 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CN Energy Group. stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of CN Energy Group. as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNEY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. 2,488,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,413. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CN Energy Group. has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61.

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province.

