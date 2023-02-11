CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBXGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 11.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CNBX opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

About CNBX Pharmaceuticals

CNBX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and innovative technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Eyal Barad on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

