CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CNBX Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 11.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CNBX opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $12.00.
About CNBX Pharmaceuticals
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CNBX Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for CNBX Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNBX Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.